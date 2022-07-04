UPDATE 6.20pm:
Areas of St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet elevated to evacuation alert -
St Georges Basin
Moderate flooding is forecast for St Georges Basin. Further heavy rain is forecast which may result in increased water heights and flooding above floor levels.
The NSW SES is advising residents in low lying parts of St Georges Basin below to prepare themselves to evacuate. Property inundation may occur tonight on the high tide at approximately midnight. Listed below is locations:
Sanctuary Point
The Park Drive,
Mountains Street, Larmer Avenue, The eastern side of Fairway Drive, and The eastern side of Roulstone Crescent.
St Georges Basin Foreshore Walmer Avenue Old Erowal Bay
McGowen Street
Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so. A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required- this order will include an evacuation centre.
Sussex Inlet
Moderate flooding is forecast for Sussex Inlet. Further heavy rain is forecast which may result in increased water heights and flooding above floor levels.
The NSW SES is advising residents in low lying parts of Sussex Inlet below to prepare themselves to evacuate.
Property inundation may occur tonight on the high tide at approximately midnight. Listed below is locations:
. Wunda Avenue
. Ellmoos Avenue
. Jacobs Drive
. Poole Avenue
. Riverside Caravan Park
. Badgee Caravan Park
. River Road
. Cater Crescent
. Banksia Street
. Fairview Crescent
. Nielson Lane
. Laguna Lodge waterfront accommodation
. Riviera Caravan Park
Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so. A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required- this order will include an evacuation centre.
Where to go if Evacuation is required: Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements.
What we are expecting:
Once water levels begin to rise in Sussex Inlet you can expect to see flooding of roads, sewerage lines and power to be lost and flooding of yards, sheds and low lying buildings to occur.
What you need to do:
Simple things you can do now:
. Identify a safe place to go to with family or friends.
EARLIER:
Residents in low-lying parts of the Shoalhaven are being warned to prepare now for minor flooding.
Two minor flood warnings are active in the region: one for the Shoalhaven River at Nowra and Terara, and another for St Georges Basin.
Continued heavy rain across the region is pushing up river levels; a minor flood peak of 3m is likely at Nowra on Monday afternoon, with a minor peak of 2.85m at Terara to follow shortly after.
Currently the Shoalhaven River at Nowra is 2.91m, while at Terara the river level is 2.79m.
At St Georges Basin, a minor flood peak of 1.25m has arrived and is holding steady.
Homes and properties in low-lying areas are likely to flood. The SES has identified the following areas as potential flood-affected locations:
Flood waters may reach other low lying areas near the Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin.
Residents of these locations, and other low-lying areas, are advised to prepare by:
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised further river level rises could occur, as heavy rain continues to drench the northern Shoalhaven.
This situation is being closely monitored, and revised predictions will be provided as necessary.
A series of weather warnings are currently active in the Shoalhaven, for flooding, heavy rain, gale force winds, and dangerous surf.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
