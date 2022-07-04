Renewed weather warnings as east coast low drenches South Coast

An east coast low continues to batter the south coast, with even more heavy rain and flash flooding on the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
Renewed weather warnings for heavy rain, minor flooding, gale force winds, and dangerous surf apply across the region from the Batemans Coast through to the Shoalhaven, and right up to the Illawarra.
More heavy rain is anticipated during Monday and Tuesday, which may cause further river level rises and prolonged flooding. Isolated three-hourly rainfall totals between 50 to 75 mm are possible.
Locally, the bulk of that rain is expected to fall in the northern Shoalhaven.
A hazardous surf warning remains for the Batemans Coast and Illawarra Coast - surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.
People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
The same coastal area is also impacted by a marine warning for gale force winds.
SES members from Nowra and Ulladulla units were despatched to Wollongong over the weekend; the city had experienced significant rain and widespread flash flooding.
Across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, SES crews have received 170 call outs since the rain event started on Friday.
SES Acting Zone Commander (Wollongong) Tom Jory said most of the calls were to assist those trapped by floodwaters, but teams had noted that drivers were playing it safe around floodwaters.
Crews had also noted less demand for sandbags compared to flood events earlier this year.
"We've had very few cars driving through floodwater and needing rescues," Mr Jory said.
"That is the key difference in this event, is that people are making the right decision and calling the SES before they enter the floodwater.
"They are telling us they're stuck on the wrong side of a causeway or flooded creek, and we're able to help by either moving them out or by making sure they have enough resources until the water subsides.
"That's a much better conversation to be having, rather than a conversation with someone stuck in their car as it bobs down a river."
The northern Shoalhaven is tipped to receive the most rain from the current east coast low, and local SES crews are already supporting isolated residents near Kangaroo Valley.
A landslip has cut off residents at Upper Kangaroo River Rd; Shoalhaven City Council and essential services are on hand.
Localised flooding is affecting residential streets around the city; Worrigee resident Jess Borg told ACM that many on her street are unable to get out because the water is too high for their vehicles.
Official flood warnings are active in the northern Shoalhaven - minor flooding is happening at Nowra, Terara and St Georges Basin.
As of this morning, the Shoalhaven River at Nowra was 2.58 meters and rising. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts river levels will reach nearly 3m by Monday afternoon.
At Terara, the Shoalhaven River was 2.35m and rising; the river level is tipped to rise to 2.6m.
St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet are also in the firing line: minor flooding is likely at Island Point Road (St Georges Basin) from and Sussex Inlet.
St Georges Basin at Island Point Road is likely to reach the minor flood level (1.2m) on Monday afternoon.
Sussex Inlet is likely to reach the minor flood level (0.9m) around midday Monday on the high tide; the river may reach the moderate flood level (1.2m) around 11pm Monday on the high tide.
With even more rain forecast for the areas during Monday and Tuesday, further river level rises and prolonged flooding are anticipated.
An additional severe weather warning for damaging surf applies to the northern Shoalhaven.
Very heavy surf which may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion is expected to continue during today before starting to ease during the afternoon.
Significant wave heights of over 5m are likely with peak periods around 11 seconds. Wave directions will be from the East and South East.
Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.
Ulladulla and Lake Conjola have recorded the heaviest rainfall totals over the past 24 hours, receiving 40mm and 45mm respectively.
The southern Shoalhaven region is subject to the current hazardous surf warning, gale warning, and a warning to sheep graziers: cold temperatures, rain and showers and southerly winds are expected, posing a a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
While Moruya and Narooma have recorded lower rainfall totals, the Eurobodalla region remains subject to the current hazardous surf warning, gale warning, and the warning to sheep graziers.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
