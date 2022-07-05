South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Kessell leads Youth Tigers to fourth straight win

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 5 2022 - 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DYNAMITE PERFORMANCE: Youth Tigers' Alexander Kessell attacking in their win against the Camden Valley Wildfire earlier this season. Picture: Shoalhaven Basketball Association.

The Shoalhaven Tigers Youth side continues to roll, winning their fourth straight over the St George Saints.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.