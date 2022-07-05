Kessell leads Youth Tigers to fourth straight win

The Shoalhaven Tigers Youth side continues to roll, winning their fourth straight over the St George Saints.
It was a convincing win for the Tigers who continue to play their best basketball of the season.
The recent weeks have been a full team effort with a different Tiger leading the charge almost every week.
This week it was forward Alexander Kessell who put forth a fantastic game, scoring a team-high 26 points along with three three-pointers.
Kessell absolutely eclipsed his season average of 11.89 points, while showing off everything in his repertoire.
The Tigers played fantastic team basketball from the jump, led mostly off an incredibly strong defense that fuelled their transition game.
The Saints made a few runs but were unable to keep up with the Tigers as they cruised to a 89-67 victory, as they now move to 9-3 on the season.
Outside of Kessell's fantastic performance, three other Tigers also put up big games in double figures.
Jordan Bandur dropped 19 points, attacking the basket relentlessly on the fastbreak, Brayden Morris notched 14 points and big man Jeremy Harding dropped 10 points.
However, as I said, it has been the full team effort of the side that has been the catalyst for this recent win, with every player playing for one another.
For St George, Angelo Tsitsos (15 points) and Rade Dotlich (14 points) led the way in scoring.
The Shoalhaven Tigers will look for their fifth straight win next week in a home game against the eighth seed Goulburn Bears who are coming off a close loss to the second place Inner West Bulls White (69-76.)
That match will tip-off at 2:00 on Saturday July 9 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
