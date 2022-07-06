Shoalhaven City Council is waiving disposal costs for flood damaged waste all through July, in a bid to help out flood-affected residents.
All council waste and recycling depots will take flood-damaged items free of charge from now until July 31.
Residents will be required to sign a declaration at the waste depot, confirming that their waste being disposed is a result of this month's severe weather and flooding event.
In a statement, a Shoalhaven City Council spokesperson said the community had shown incredible resilience during yet another challenging event.
Providing free tipping of flood damaged waste is considered a crucial step in the recovery phase for the whole community.
For waste depot locations and opening hours, visit the Shoalhaven City Council website.
