Where to get sandbags in the Shoalhaven

Those wanting to use sandbags to protect their home can pick them up from several points across the Shoalhaven.
The first option is at West Nowra (92, Albatross Road), at the South End of the Emergency Management car park.
The second location is at Shoalhaven Heads Community Centre (11 Shoalhaven Heads Road.)
Sandbags are also available at Greenwell Point Mens Shed/RFS (Greenwell Point Road.)
Lake Conjola Telstra Tower is another option for residents, SES emplore users to scan the QR code so they can refill as needed.
Beach St Carpark at Lake Tabourie is set up in a similar fashion, utilising the QR code system.
Lastly Ulladulla SES HQ (188 Camden Street) is another option to pickup sandbags from for locals.
In terms of why sandbags are used, when placed correctly they can really help to reduce the impact of flooding on your residence.
Be advised that it will not stop the water completely but it definitely does reduce the volume that enters your property by diverting its path.
For those wishing to visit any of these pick-up points it is advised your bring a shovel, with the SES also calling for any local volunteers to come and help fill sandbags.
Any new pick-up points that become available will be added to this story.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
