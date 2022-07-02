Flood watch issued for South Coast and Illawarra

The rain is back and back with a vengeance.
It has been reported by the SES that the recent heavy rain may cause minor to moderate riverine flooding along parts of the South Coast.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Heavy rainfall associated with a potential East Coast Low is forecast to develop through central parts of the NSW coast from the Hunter to the South Coast during the weekend and into Monday next week.
There is a chance with the level of rain falling, that localised flash flooding is a real possibility, with water storage's reportedly near capacity and catchments soil moisture - average to wet along the NSW Coast.
The following catchments that have been identified as potentially being impacted include the Illawarra Coast, Shoalhaven River (minor flooding), St Georges Basin (minor to moderate flooding) and Clyde River.
If the rainfall continues to be just as heavy in the coming days, access roads may be cut and low lying areas may become isolated.
The SES have encouraged locals to stay up to date with information as it becomes available, listen to flood warnings and follow the advice on how to protect yourself, your family and your property.
They have encouraged people to consider collecting essential items in a waterproof bag such as food, water, warm clothes and medication.
It is also advised to keep your yards clean and secure moveable objects such as trampoline's, BBQs and outdoor furniture.
Stay tuned for more updates as they come.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.