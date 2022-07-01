Shoalhaven could receive almost 400mm of rain as deluge begins

Just when you thought the deluge was over, it's back with a vengeance.
Locales from Bowral to Goulburn, Braidwood to Nowra and everything in between saw huge amounts of rainfall as well as minor and major flooding in early 2022.
Bowral even became its own little island (minus the tropical) as floodwaters enclosed the town while Nowra braced itself as the Shoalhaven river swelled.
on Friday (July 1), a severe weather warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for heavy rainfall and flooding across the Metropolitan, Illawarra and parts of Central Tablelands.
Parts of the Shoalhaven could see almost 400mm fall over the next three days while the Highlands is facing similar numbers.
SES crews have certainly been kept busy in 2022 and are once again on standby in case anyone needs assistance. Wingecarribee crews have sandbag stations set up just in case all across the Southern Highlands.
If you need assistance don't hesitate to call the SES on 132 500 or Triple Zero for emergencies and remember never, ever drive through floodwaters no matter how shallow they seem.
So, without further ado here's what towns across our region can expect over the coming days.
Nowra
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Husskisson
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Ulladulla
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Bowral
Saturday, July 2
Sunday
Monday
Goulburn
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Crookwell
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Braidwood
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
