South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Warwick creates Vivid collection of Indigenous tree carving designs

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated June 16 2022 - 4:26am, first published 2:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra artist and TAFE teacher Warwick Keen checks out the installation of his Indigenous tree-carving inspired pillars lit up as part of the Vivid Festival. Pictures: Adam Wright.

Well-known South Coast Aboriginal artist and TAFE NSW teacher Warwick Keen has created an installation at Barangaroo Reserve, consisting of 150 colour-changing light pillars.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I also get a kick out of taking amateur landscape and wildlife photography. I find pressure washing videos soothing.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.