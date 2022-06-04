Nowra's Jaymi Morris soars to new heights at NSW State Powerlifting

Jaymi Morris fell in love with the gym at the age of seven and since then she has never looked back.
Initially beginning in body pump classes when she was young, she eventually fell in love with powerlifting.
From the moment she first stood on the platform to compete, she said she became "obsessed with being the strongest version of herself" and "fell in love with the sport."
The Nowra local recently competed at the GPC Australia NSW State Powerlifting, and was nothing short of brilliant as she went on to break several records and continue to make her mark in the powerlifting world.
Morris' first event on the day was squats.
Heading into the competition, her one rep max had been 235kg. With the national record sitting at 240kg, it was just too tempting to not give it a go.
"My second attempt at 235kg just felt too good, so I went for 242.5kg for a third and set the new national record, I was stoked," she said.
She then went onto smash the national record for bench press which Morris had originally set at 130kg, she went on to bench 140kg on the day, a personal goal the athlete had been working towards for a long time.
It was no different when it came time for Morris to perform on the deadlift, securing a clean rep of 242.5kg to gain another national record.
On the day she waked away, Female State Champion, first in her weight class of 82.5kg and also broke four national records including the most total weight ever pulled in her weight group.
"Breaking those records was incredibly humbling but at the same time I was overwhelmed with pride in myself," she said.
"I've worked so hard to achieve these goals."
Morris said the lift she was most proud of was her bench press as it is almost unheard of for a female athlete to bench that much weight and it was something she's been working towards for a long time.
She trains consistently four times a week, while also running her own business on top of an already rigorous schedule.
"Since running my own hairdressing business 'Off with their hair', it has made made it much easier to prioritise my training schedule," she said.
However this level of dedication does come at a personal cost for Morris.
"Between working and training I've sacrificed almost all of my spare time but I love what I do and I wouldn't change a thing," she said.
Alongside powerlifitng, Morris also competes in strongman.
Her next competition is NSW Strongest, where she will be competing for the chance to be invited to the biggest strongman competition in Australia.
"I'll hopefully be able to take out the title of 'Australia's Strongest Women'."
"That's the ultimate goal and what a dream that would be to achieve."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
