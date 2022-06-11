Bomaderry's Natalie Abbott leaves golden "Aftertaste", as critically acclaimed show is nominated for Logie

Bomaderry's Natalie Abbott has well and truly broken out as a talent to watch, after her critically acclaimed performance in the ABC series Aftertaste.
The show centers around a volatile celebrity chef (Erik Thomson) returning to his hometown in the Adelaide Hills following an outburst, where he seeks to reinvent himself and his image by partnering with his gifted pastry chef niece (Abbott).
Advertisement
Abbott stars alongside other well known Australian talents including Rachel Griffiths and Wayne Blair.
Aftertaste has been nominated for a Logie for 'Most Popular Comedy Program' with Abbott's performance receiving national praise from critics and viewers alike.
The other programs nominated for this award include:
Hailing from Sussex Inlet originally, before moving to Bomaderry in 2008, her love of performing first arose in 2013 after winning the Bell Shakespeare regional performance scholarship with her monologue of Viola from the 'Twelfth Night', solidifying for Abbott what she wanted to do with her life.
Abbott's first break into the spotlight came in 2019 when she landed the role of Muriel Heslop in Global Creature's national tour of Muriel's Wedding, for which she was also lauded with critical acclaim.
She was nominated for a Helpmann Award for Best Female Actor in a Musical, and a Green Room Award for Lead Role in Musical Theatre.
Her performance as Diana in Aftertaste blends a fantastic balance of both comedy and drama, that really works well alongside the cynical and angry disposition of Thomson's character.
Meg Watson from the Guardian applauded Abbott in her review of the show.
"Much of the humour comes from Diane, (Natalie Abbott, truly shining in her first television role)," she said.
"She's kind, lively and no-bullshit; the perfect comic foil for all her uncle's pompous bluster."
Karl Quinn of the Sydeny Morning Herald noted in his rave review of the show.
"While Erik Thomson is the star of Aftertaste, he is not the brightest thing in it, Natalie Abbott is."
Calling her the "heart and soul" of the six-part comedy-drama series.
With the warm reception the show received, a second season is already underway and scheduled for release later this year.
Until then Abbott can be seen the upcoming Netflix 'Lost and Found.
Advertisement
The star is only continuing to rise for the up and coming actress.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.