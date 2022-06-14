Jasmine Greenwood secures two bronze medals at World Championships in Portugal

South Coast young-gun Jasmine Greenwood continues to tear up in the water and perform on the biggest of stages with confidence.
DAY ONE:
It was a huge first night at the World Para Swimming Championship Finals in Maderia, Portugal, as Greenwood walks away with yet another set of hardware to add to the collection, securing a bronze medal.
Coming off claiming silver at the Tokyo Olympics, Greenwood swam a personal best in the women's 50m freestyle S10 category.
The local swam the race in a tine of 28.37 seconds, which has got to be a huge boost heading forward for the young star.
It was a big night for the Dolphins Swim Team in general as Australia medalled in five of the six races we were featured in.
Keira Stephens secured a swilver in the women's 100m Breaststroke SB9 Final with a time of 1:17.77.
Grant Patterson notched a second place finish as well in the men's 50m Breaststroke SB2 Final with a time of 1:03.58.
Benjamin Hance won bronze in the men's 200m Freestyle S14 Final with a time of 1:56.14.
Rowan Crowthers powered home to a gold in his 50m Freestyle S10 event at a time of 23.51 to remain the fastest S10 50m Freestyler in the world.
DAY TWO:
The second day of finals at the World Championships have seen yet another set of brilliant performances, with Greenwood again bringing home another medal for the collection as she continues her strong run.
Greenwood this time in the women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 secured another bronze medal, with a strong time of 2:32.78.
It was yet another reward for Greenwood, who's rigorous training and dedication to the sport has been well documented throughout her young career.
The Dolphins as a collective unit put forth a massive effort on the day, headlined by some record breaking efforts.
Timothy Hodge broke a longstanding world record for the 200m Individual Medley SM9, securing the gold medal in a time of 2:13.43.
Benjamin Hance broke the World Championships record in the 100m Backstroke S14 Final, winning gold in a time of 57.34.
Cole Pearse secured silver in the 200m Individual Medley and Grant Patterson notched a bronze in the 150m individual medley.
Another outstanding effort by our athletes.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
