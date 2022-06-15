Tigers look to make it four in a row as they travel to Wagga Wagga

The Shoalhaven Tigers have been on a roll in recent times, and with two weeks rest, they look to continue their hardwood onslaught in Wagga Wagga against the Heat.
After a shaky two game skid, the Tigers have responded with three straight wins, all in convincing fashion, as the teams looks to be rounding into their best form.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
For the eighth seed Heat, times have not been so sweet losing three in a row before securing a win against the 1-9 St George Saints White last week.
Could this win give them some momentum? It is unclear, with the Tigers absolutely dominating their last match up with the Heat on Bomaderry soil, beating the side 86-56 with the result never in doubt.
It is a game the Tigers should win, and one that will keep them firmly planted in the top three as they inch closer to stealing back the number one seed from the Hills Hornets who currently sit in first place at 9-1.
Kyle Leslie has been fantastic since his return to the Tigers, and has really helped to address spacing issues the team initially had early in the season.
With 14 made threes in his last three games and a total of 79 points scored over that span, Leslie continues to look more and more comfortable each game, with this weeks match against the Heat, it is just another opportunity for the dynamic forward to go off.
Tigers skipper Bruce Ozolins has been the epitome of a consistent presence this year on both sides of the ball and will continue to look to get his side of to fast starts and do whatever is needed from him to get the win.
Zac Ottosson, Jake Wilson, Billy Campbell, Tom and William Ozolins will look to fuel the side as well with their play, as the Tigers have been at their best when everyone gets involved.
Dane Jensen was the hero last week, who will step up and be that spark plug this week?
The Tigers will look to contain the Heat's Zacchery Maloney who has been one of the league's top shooters this year, having knocked down 34 three pointers, highlighted by nine three pointers against the Newcastle Falcons.
They did a great job holding him to 10 points last time, can the defensive presence pull through again to disrupt what the gun shooter likes to do.
The match tips-off at 5:00pm at Bolton Park Sports Stadium.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.