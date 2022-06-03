It's time for the young ones to come and hit the hardwood.
Basketball NSW has teamed up with the Indigenous Basketball Australia (IBA) to run free basketball camps across the state for kids aged 7-17 years old.
A camp is coming to Nowra tomorrow at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre between 10am and 1pm.
These free camps are designed to create a supportive environment for new or returning players to feel empowered and develop their skills from some of the best coaches from across the state.
It's a great way to fill your weekend, while having fun, staying active and making friends.
The camp is part of a three year deal between the two organisations.
The tandem will look to continue to co-develop numerous school holiday camps and 3x3 tournaments across NSW.
It also further includes the development of a Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth pathway for youth leaders, coaches, referees, and technical officers to support IBA's initiatives and community outcomes in NSW and Australia.
IBA was started by Australian basketball legend Patty Mills who continues to look for ways to give back to the Australian community and foster the sporting development of the next generation.
It doesn't matter if are just starting out or have never even touched a basketball, this is the perfect environment to hone your skills and have fun.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
