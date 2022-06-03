Magpies look for first win of season in debut home ground match

The Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies will make their long awaited return to Berry Showground this Saturday, their first game at the venue in two years.
It hasn't been the start to the 2022 Group Seven season the Magpies had been hoping for but it was never going to be a walk in the park after disbanding from first grade in 2021.
The team has yet to secure a win this season, but their record is deceiving as a number of their matches have come down to the wire with the young Magpies side in it until the end.
Without a home ground advantage this season it hasn't exactly been an easy run for the side but that all changes this weekend.
Round eight against the Jamberoo Superoos will be played tomorrow, with no better place than Berry Showground for the Magpies to secure their first win of the season.
Magpies coach Mitchell Allgood said his team is looking forward to playing on home turf with the support of the town behind them.
"It's very exciting, it'll be my first game there as a coach, which I'm really looking forward to, it's going to be a huge day for the club," he said.
"Like any sort of game, you need the crowd barracking behind you to get those 50-50 calls."
"So we're hoping to make some noise and have a few things go our way and hopefully get the result."
While the results haven't translated to the table, Allgood has still been really pleased with his teams efforts throughout the young season and sees many promising developments across the roster.
"Ideally we'd like to have had a couple of those close games go our way, but the effort and the ways the boys have been applying themselves to improve every week, I really can't fault them," Allgood said.
"There's been so many changes made to our identity as a team and as a club, we'd like to be obviously be higher on the ladder but I'm still proud of how we have started this season."
This weekend's match against the juggernaut Jamberoo Superoos will be another good test for the young Magpies side.
"We've sort of been looking forward to playing the Jamberoo's and Gerringong's of the comp, as they are the benchmark and it's a great way to see where we are at as a team," Allgood said.
"Jamberoo has some real quality players who have been together a long time, so I think we are really just going to have to come out strong, put some strong pressure on their halves and hopefully put ourselves in the best position possible."
Berry Showground will have all five divisions of Magpies playing on Saturday June 4, with the first grade match kicking off at 3pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
