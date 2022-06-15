Nowra's Jaymi Morris crowned 'NSW Strongest Woman'

Jaymi Morris continues to take the powerlifting world by storm, with her most recent efforts, crowning her the strongest women in the state.
The Nowra local recently took on the NSW State Titles for Powerlifting, competing in the Opens division.
Her dedication and hard work has paid off yet again with another performance filled with PB's and supremely heavy lifts.
"I decided to go in the Open weight class for the opportunity to be invited to compete with the best of the best at the Australia's Strongest Man & Woman," she said.
It wasn't an easy run though, going up against numerous tough athletes, which really forced Morris to put everything on the line.
"There was some hard competition that really made me fight hard for my place," she said.
"It helped me to unleash potential that I didn't know I had."
The other four girls she was up against in the Opens class were all much taller and bigger than Morris - who usually competes in the low 80kg weight group - so she had her work cut out for her.
Kicking off the day with the 'Yoke Carry', Morris was able to lift and walk with 250kg piled on the frame.
She picked up the frame a little too early which caused her to be penalised two seconds on her score, putting her in second place.
"The yoke was an event that I thought I could probably win, so this let me down to start the day," she said.
Next on the card was the 'Overhead Medley', where an athlete is given 60 seconds to complete all required lifts, a very challenging event.
Morris' lifts included a 60kg Keg, 75kg Axle, 80kg Barbell, 80kg Log.
She came first in the event, and was the only one of the athletes to complete the event.
The 'Frame Deadlift' was up next, which involves athletes pulling one deadlift rep as the weight gets increasingly heavier from turn to turn, until you're the only one left in your weight group.
Starting at 200kgs, it increased by 10kgs each jump.
"It felt like forever but we finally made it to 300kg," she said.
"Elly (another competitor) gave me a damn good run for my money but I love the deads and wasn't giving up."
Morris was able to pull 310kg and win the event again.
The 'Truck Pull' was the next cab off the rank and yes it is exactly what it says it is.
Weighing in at a massive 9000kg, even moving this monster a tiny bit is impressive enough.
Morris was able to lift the vehicle 1m and 3cm, which was good enough to yet again give her the win.
"It definitely left me with jelly legs afterwards and an overwhelming feeling because Elly and Bec (other competitors) are absolute machines at this event," she said.
"I thought if it was hard for them, there's no way I'm going to be able to compete, but I pushed myself."
Last up on the day was "Stones", where she was able to lift 110kg for multiple reps over a 1.2m bar in the 60 second time frame.
"I've never lifted the 110kg stone before so one rep would have been amazing and a PB," she said.
"I managed to do four however and came out second in the event."
Overall Morris' point total on the day was enough to secure her first place and the title of the states 'Strongest Women.'
"I am absolutely so proud of my efforts and definitely feeling very sore and tired," she said.
"Keen to get stuck back into the gym and train my weaknesses so I can be ready for any event they release next year at Australia's Strongest Man and Women."
"I still can't believe I'm going, it's a dream come true."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
