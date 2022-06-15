NSW Cross Country returns to Willandra for the first time since 2019

For the first time since 2019, Willandra will see runners return to the iconic venue to take on the tough cross country trail as the property hosts its 30th State Championship.
Rod Gibb's family farm at Tapitallee has been hosting championships since 1990, with local organised running events happening on the property all the way back to the 1960s.
Three decades later they have held 22 NSW Cross Country Titles, five Short Course XC and three XC Relays.
With the last two NSW Cross Country Champions being cancelled, it's a refreshing and exciting sight for Mr Gibb to see runners returning to Willandra this weekend.
"I was very disappointed last year," he said.
"It was cancelled two days out from the event, we were all ready to go, the grounds were all prepared and we were ready to run again, but it didn't happen."
"We are really looking forward to this weekend."
The course has become widely renowned in the running scene, with it's challenging terrain and scenic location bringing many of the same runners back annually.
"It's a tough cross country course, it's very hilly and twisty and gives each participant a good hard run," he said.
"They appreciate it just for the test the course provides."
Many runners who have grown up on the course, have later in their lives brought their kids to do the same thing, and for Mr Gibb it's amazing to see all the generations continue to make their way to his property.
"A lot of people who ran here in the early days, their children are now running on it," he said.
"I'm just gratified that it's still being used and that it's still appreciated by the running community."
This coming weekend will mark the 124th NSW Cross Country Championships.
There will be races on offer from distances between 2km and 10km, with events for U12s all the way through to Masters, which will also include a Fun Run.
Races will start this Saturday June 18, kicking off at 11:20am, with the last race beginning at 2:35pm.
Late entries will be accepted until 3pm tomorrow, after this time entries will only be accepted where they can be accommodated in the final timetable.
Full timetable, distances and course map can be viewed here.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
