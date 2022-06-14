Homeless Hub opens its doors at new Nowra location

It's all systems go at the new SAHSSI Homeless Hub and Family Counselling Service premises, as the team unpacks from their big move.
The service officially opened its new location on Plunkett St in the Nowra CBD today.
Clients have already been dropping in to the hub, and team leader Julie Bugden said the the new location is proving quite handy, because it is close to other services.
"It's perfect; we're close to Southern Cross Housing, to the police station, to Safe Shelter, and to Centrelink - everything we need," she said.
"Sue, our family counsellor, has her own entrance at the front of the building. So all of her clients come in there and the Hub is at the back."
One the team is settled in after the big move, a bit of home improvement is next on the agenda. Plans are in motion to build a covered outdoor area for the Homeless Hub.
Ms Bugden wished to thank Nowra-based real estate One Agency, which helped SAHSSI find a new home for its services.
"They put in a lot of hard work to help up find a place - Kath and her team truly went above and beyond for the Hub," she said.
SAHSSI's new home is at 93 Plunkett St, Nowra.
All of the same services are in place at the new SAHSSI hub, and it is keeping the same operating hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
