Sonder Youth is growing - even more young people will reap the benefits

They're energetic, bright, and full of ideas. Now, the students of Sonder Youth are set to receive a huge boost to their program.
Today the group met with Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin, who announced an $18,900 state government grant to expand Sonder Youth's Changemakers project.
The after school program is all about empowering young people to make positive change in their lives, and the lives of others.
Through workshops the high school students learn changemaking strategies, project development, leadership, pitching and mental health awareness.
Currently Changemakers is a 10 week program supporting around 15 students in each round; the grant funding will help it reach more students over an extended period.
Sonder Youth facilitator Avalon Bourne said Changemakers would become a six month program, enabling inspired students to incubate and test their project ideas.
"It's all about getting young people to do the thing... giving them the platform to step up and create the change they want to see in the world," she said.
"Through that process we learn skills around self efficacy, resilience, and positive mental health practices.
"This funding will allow us to introduce a whole new version for the next group coming through."
Mr Franklin met with Sonder Youth at the University of Wollongong Shoalhaven Campus, keen to hear which issues were important to the young people - and they provided.
Students advocated for better public transport in the Shoalhaven, and discussed the need to engage with the community and make strong social connections after successive pandemic lockdowns.
Sonder Youth also introduced their latest project: the flip off challenge, which aims to change young people's relationship with their smartphones.
Mr Franklin said he was impressed by their efforts, and looked forward to seeing the Changemakers program expand.
"This funding will ensure Sonder Youth can build on the incredible work they're already doing to help regional young people develop skills in changemaking, leadership and positive mental health strategies, creating positive change for their communities."
The grant for Changemakers comes from the NSW Government's $10.3 million Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative.
It is one of 10 new projects helping regional youth recover from the impacts of natural disasters and COVID-19.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
