Nowra riders scale Mount Kiera in inter-club ride

Updated June 13 2022 - 5:28am, first published 12:00am
Biding his time: Nowra's Cameron Harris in the mix with Illawarra and Goulburn-based riders during the ride. Pictures: supplied.

Nowra Velo Club rider Cameron Harrison scored a clear win at the Illawarra Cycle Club inter-club event on Mount Kiera on Saturday.

