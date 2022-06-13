Nowra riders scale Mount Kiera in inter-club ride

Nowra Velo Club rider Cameron Harrison scored a clear win at the Illawarra Cycle Club inter-club event on Mount Kiera on Saturday.
Harrison was racing in the division 2 A event which was held on a road that is part of the course for the upcoming World Championships in September.
Riders from Illawarra, Goulburn, Camden, Southern Highlands and Nowra clubs were racing in this inter-club.
Cameron was on of 10 Nowra Velo Club riders appearing on this program which was raced on a windy and undulating course.
Cameron listened to advice given before the race to launch his winning move on a climb in the final two kilometres to race over the line with 100 metre margin to the next competitor.
Cameron's brother, Kieren placed fourth in the division 2B event with another NVC rider, Dave Gray in sixth position.
Curtis Trkulja was the only NVC rider in the division 1A event where he placed fourth.
Ben Wallis finished 12th in the division 1B event where Nathan Crump's race was ended by a puncture.
Other NVC riders racing on this program was Jason Spence, Chris Harrison, Brad Oaten and Jose Pereira.
The Nowra Velo Club returns to local racing next Sunday with a two rider time trial on the Braidwood Road course.
This event will start in the Albatross Aviation Technology Park at 8.30am.
