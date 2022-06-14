Woolworths Group has put its multi-million dollar Bomaderry shopping centre up for sale.
Listed with commercial real estate agency Stonebridge Property Group, the centre's asking price is not publicly disclosed.
The supermarket giant opened the purpose-built complex almost two years ago, to the delight of local shoppers; it poured around $30 million in to the development.
While the property itself is up for sale, the Woolworths store and BWS bottle shop will stay in the hands of the company, under a new 10 year lease for the premises.
In a statement to the Register, a Woolworths spokesperson confirmed the supermarket will remain open after the sale.
"At Woolworths, we are continually looking for opportunities to maximise value for our customers, team members, shareholders and the communities we serve," the spokesperson said
"As a result, we have decided to sell Woolworths Bomaderry shopping centre and will retain the supermarket on a long term lease, providing an essential and convenient shopping experience for our customers well into the future."
The shopping centre also has seven other tenants, including a medical centre, pharmacy, and a gym.
A neighbouring commercial property is also on the market: KFC Bomaderry was listed for sale last week, and will go to auction in early July.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
