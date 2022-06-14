South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Bomaderry Woolworths shopping centre up for sale, supermarket to remain open

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MARKET: Woolworths Group has put its Bomaderry shopping centre up for sale. Picture: Stuart Thomson.

Woolworths Group has put its multi-million dollar Bomaderry shopping centre up for sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.