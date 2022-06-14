Watch: final piece of new Nowra bridge put into place

The new Nowra bridge has made landfall on the Shoalhaven River's northern bank, marking a major milestone in the project.
The final bridge segment was poured on May 27 and launched on June 2, reaching the northern rockface around 5.30pm on Monday, June 6.
Advertisement
Parliamentary Secretary for South Coast Shelley Hancock said those involved in the project were excited to reach this point.
"To see the gap close between the bridge and land has to be the most visually anticipated milestone of the project to date," Ms Hancock said.
"While there is still a significant amount of work on and around the main structure to be completed before the bridge is open to traffic, it is easy to see the Nowra Bridge project is powering ahead."
It has been one year - almost to the day - since the first piece of the bridge was installed.
The initial segment was poured on May 25, 2021.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the new bridge should be open to traffic by the end of the year, weather permitting.
"We expect cars will be driving on the new bridge by Christmas, which is great news for both locals and visitors to the South Coast," Mr Farraway said.
"In the first phase of opening this new bridge, we will temporarily move all existing five lanes across the Shoalhaven River onto this new bridge.
"This will enable works to upgrade the existing pavement on the existing northbound bridge before it is converted to southbound traffic."
Another milestone for the Nowra Bridge project will include the opening of a new road in Nowra.
Shearwater Way will be the new link connecting Lyrebird Drive to the Princes Highway when it opens to traffic in the coming months.
The opening of this new road will allow Transport for NSW to close the Pleasant Way intersection to safely carry out work in this location and build the new cul-de-sac.
Work on the Nowra Bridge project will continue throughout 2023 to enable the Princes Highway to be widened to six lanes.
For more information visit nswroads.work/NowraBridge
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.