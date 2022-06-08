South Coast Register

IRB premiership series tie set to split at Broulee

Updated June 8 2022 - 10:02pm, first published 9:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Air time: The Kiama Downs IRB team will contest for top spot during races at Broulee this weekend. Pictures: SLSNSW.

It may be a long weekend, but there'll be no time for relaxation for the state's best Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) racers, with Broulee on the NSW Far South Coast playing host to round three of the 2022 Sharkskin NSW IRB Premiership.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.