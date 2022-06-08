Paintback is celebrating its sixth birthday with the great news that Australians have returned over 36 million kilograms of unwanted paint and packaging to the national paint recovery scheme since it was established.
The successful Paintback scheme receives unwanted paint (both water and oil based) and paint packaging at over 165 permanent Australian collection sites and ensures it is disposed of safely or repurposed for other industrial uses.
Read also:
Advertisement
Officials said the scheme significantly reduces landfill and ensures the unwanted paint doesn't end up in waterways.
The packaging and liquid are separated with the containers being recycled, subject to contamination.
The solvent paint can then be converted into an alternative fuel source replacing coal. Water is separated from acrylic paint with the by-product used in a variety of industrial applications significantly reducing landfill and the reclaimed water is used by other industries which reduces the reliance on mains water.
Paintback is funding Australian research into how it can improve the recovery of paint and pails to reduce demand on virgin resources.
The program aims to have 90 per cent of unwanted paint diverted into Australia's budding circular economy, where products are re-used or are repurposed for other manufacturing or industry processes to keep them circulating, instead of being discarded permanently.
"The best thing is to make sure you buy the right amount of paint for your project. But if you can't, re-use your paint by dropping it off free of charge at a Paintback site and give your paint a second life," Paintback CEO Karen Gomez said.
"Paintback protects the environment, supports innovation, and means unwanted paint is repurposed for other uses."
The scheme is an industry-led initiative and Paintback is an independent not-for-profit organisation supported through a 15c-a-litre levy on paint products.
Both commercial painters of all sizes and DIY-ers can use the scheme and it's free to drop off unwanted paint.
Anyone wishing to recycle unwanted paint through the scheme can drop off at the Shoalhaven Community Recycling Centre in Nowra, the Huskisson Recycling and Waste Depot, or in Ulladulla at the Ulladulla Waste and Recycling Depot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.