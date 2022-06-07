Lions continue dominating run with thrashing of Eagles

The Gerringong Lions have continued their point-scoring ways with a 62-0 demolition of the Albion-Park Oak Flats Eagles at Michael Cronin Oval last Saturday.
A week after running in 44 points against Warilla, the Lions jumped out to a 40-0 lead at halftime in Saturday's 11-try romp.
Making the win even more impressive was the Lions went into the game missing half their starting pack with Judd Collyer and the Grigg brothers, Aaron and Corey, out with injury.
For the Eagles, the loss was a reality check after they came into the game on the back of two straight wins over Milton-Ulladulla and Kiama.
It took the Lions just two minutes to open the scoring when Corey Mulhall turned back the clock to his days in the outside backs and raced half the field to score.
Speedster Toby Gumley-Quine followed in Mullhall's footsteps and also crossed out wide soon after.
Jake Taylor slotted the conversion and the Lions led 10-0 after five minutes.
After 15 minutes of no points, Taylor was the next Lion to cross as he shrugged his way across to the left of the posts.
Gerringong then went back-to-back as Mullhall sent Gumley-Quine racing away for his double. Two Taylor conversions pushed the Lions lead out to 22-0 after as many minutes.
Dylan Farrell was the next Lion to get in on the act, diving on the loose ball after Ben Grant batted down an Isaac Russell cross-field kick.
Mullhall then terrorised the Eagles on the edge and sent Rixon Russell on his way to the line.
Taylor added another pair of conversions and the lead had ballooned to 34-0.
The Lions weren't done for the first half though, and centre Hamish Holland crossed just before the break. Taylor's conversion sent the sides to the sheds with the Lions leading 40-0.
The Eagle's nightmare continued after the break when they coughed up the ball working it off their line.
Rookie Hamish Stewart picked the ball up and sent Nathan Ford under the posts. The points kept flowing for the Lions as Grant stood up and his man broke away to put Holland over for his second.
Taylor added the two conversions and the Lions overtook the clock at 52-0 after 45 minutes.
That 56-0 score line would stand until just prior to full-time when Farrell broke the line and sent Isaac Russell on his way to the line.
Debutant Taj Ford stepped up and knocked over the conversion to round out the score 62-0.
The Lions will now look to make it three straight when they take on the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets next week.
While the Eagles will be desperate to hit back against the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
