Magpies homecoming thwarted by bounding Superoos

The Jamberoo Superoos ruined the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies homecoming last Saturday, humbling the Magpies with a ten-try drubbing on the way to a 54-6 win at Berry Showground.
Backing up from a tough mid-week game at Shellharbour, the Magpies, playing their first home game of the season on a sandy showground, lost inspirational skipper Joe Rogers in the opening minutes after he suffered a concussion.
While the side never stopped trying, the pace and class of the Superoos proved too much for the home side.
Jamberoo were quickly on the board, when a flying Ben Barnard was on the end of a sweeping backline movement to score in the corner, and it wasn't long before they had their second via some classy leadup work by centre Kurt Field for hooker Cameron Brabender to race 20 metres to score under the posts.
Field converted for a 10-0 lead.
It was a piece of magical play by winger Nathan Gallestegui that extended the lead when he ran out of room out wide and cleverly grubber-kicked ahead and won the race for the ball in-goal.
The Magpies seemed to steady momentarily but two tries in the final five minutes before the break, spelled the end for the home-side.
Luke Asquith was able to get over the line after a Barnard centre-field kick and right on halftime Dean Watling and Gallestegui combined out wide for replacement hooker James Asquith to race over the posts.
Field successfully knocked down the conversion to make it 24-0.
Any chance the Magpies had of staying in the game quickly disappeared after the break.
Firstly Mark Asquith cruised over from 30 metres out, before Paul Asquith chimed into a backline movement to become the fourth Asquith brother to get on the scoresheet.
By the 60th minutes the visitors had added another three tries through Matt Forsyth, a second to James Asquith and one to Kyle Stone, with all five second half tries converted by Paul Asquith as they raced to a 54-0 lead.
The Magpies, to their credit rallied and scored a try of their own when winger Joel Webek was on the end of a Kaelen Blattner bomb which Blattner converted to open their scoring.
A string of penalties allowed Berry to stay inside Jamberoo's half in the closing stages as the game petered out to a tame finish.
Every player in the Jamberoo side played their part, with hookers Cam Brabender and James Asquith outstanding, along with Paul Asquith, Gallestegui and Dean Watling, while Blattner, Billy Hayburn and Ky Sims all tried hard.
The Superoos will face a tough battle next Sunday when they face the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas in the postponed match at Warilla.
The Magpies will travel to Centenary Field to play the shell-shocked Eagles after their embarrassing 62-0 loss to Gerringong last Saturday.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
