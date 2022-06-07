South Coast Register
Magpies homecoming thwarted by bounding Superoos

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
Updated June 7 2022 - 2:18am, first published 1:00am
HOME DEBUT SPOILED: Magpies front rower Lloyd Thomas takes on the Jamberoo defence as Superoos hooker Cameron Brabender steadies himself to make the tackle. Picture: David Hall.

The Jamberoo Superoos ruined the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies homecoming last Saturday, humbling the Magpies with a ten-try drubbing on the way to a 54-6 win at Berry Showground.

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

