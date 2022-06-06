South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nowra author Corey Tutt shortlisted for Australian Book Industry Awards

Updated June 6 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWARD: Nowra author Corey Tutts The First Scientists: Deadly Inventions and Innovations from Australias First Peoples has been shortlisted for Australian Book Industry Awards.

Nowra author Corey Tutt has been shortlisted in the Australian Publishers Association 2022 Australian Book Industry Awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.