Nowra author Corey Tutt has been shortlisted in the Australian Publishers Association 2022 Australian Book Industry Awards.
Corey's book The First Scientists: Deadly Inventions and Innovations from Australia's First Peoples, is one of five books shortlisted in the Book of the Year for Younger Children (ages 7-12).
Advertisement
The winners will be announced at a gala function in Sydney on Thursday (June 9).
A Kamilaroi man, Coey's book is aimed at kids aged seven to 12 years and has been illustrated by Blak Douglas.
Read more:
The First Scientists: Deadly Inventions and Innovations from Australia's First Peoples will nourish readers' love of science and develop their respect for Indigenous knowledge at the same time.
As a young person, Corey, developed a love of STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and math) but found little encouragement for Aboriginal people to pursue careers in STEM.
In 2018, Corey founded DeadlyScience, a not-for-profit organisation that provides science resources to remote schools in Australia and connects young Indigenous people with mentors in STEMs.
The organisation has attracted international attention, with Corey presenting at Harvard and Oxford universities.
In 2020, Corey was named the NSW Young Australian of the Year and a Human Rights Hero by the Australian Human Rights Commission.
Along with Corey's The First Scientists: Deadly Inventions and Innovations from Australia's First Peoples, (Hardie Grant Publishing, Hardie Grant Explore) also in the running for the Book of the Year for Younger Children are -
Exit Through the Gift Shop, Maryam Master, illustrated by Astred Hicks (Pan Macmillan Australia, Pan Australia).
The Illustrated Encyclopaedia of Peculiar Pairs in Nature, Sami Bayly (Hachette Australia, Hachette Australia).
Dragon Skin, Karen Foxlee (Allen & Unwin, Allen and Unwin).
Rabbit, Soldier, Angel, Thief, Katrina Nannestad (HarperCollins Publishers, HarperCollins Publishers).
The ABIAs celebrate the achievements of authors and publishers in bringing Australian books to readers.
The winners including the prestigious Book of the Year Award will be announced at the publishing industry's red-carpet Awards night, to be held on June 9 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney.
Advertisement
Multi-award-winning actor, singer and musical theatre star Alinta Chidzey will host the 2022 ABIAs, showcasing Australia's best authors and exciting new talent.
Joining Alinta on stage to present the awards will be Wendy Whiteley, The Wiggles, Michelle Law, Peter Fitzsimons, Adam Goodes, Adam Spencer and Ellie Laing, among others.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.