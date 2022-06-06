A cool and windy morning greeted the Nowra Velo Club cyclists as they lined up for round eight of the 2022 Optus Team Series at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park.
The Hanlon Windows team won two of the three events on the program, however Coffeeliscious won the day with more riders placed among the available points.
Gavin Nethery was the first of the Hanlon Windows winner when he took out the division one event with a masterful exhibition.
Nethery and John Henry (Access Storage) escaped the field early in the race and after a long chase, they gained a lap on the chase riders.
Nethery was on the attack again and went ahead alone for a solo win.
Henry was chasing ahead of the now overlapped field when he was joined by Cameron Harrison (Allen Price and Scarratts).
They chased together to the finish where Harrison edged Henry out of second position over the line, however Henry took second position in the race, being a lap ahead.
Godfrey Green (Coffeeliscious) was next over the line in fourth position, ahead of Jason Spence (Hanlon), Steve Gendek (Access) and Richard Vitiello (Allen Price and Scarratts).
Hanlon's second win came from Jamie Overton when he held off a charging Jo Chalain (Access) in the sprint to the line in the division three race.
Overton led the final five riders though the bell at one to go and held position into the final straight.
Chalain threw out his challenge with 100 metres remaining and drew alongside for Overton to fight back and take a narrow win.
Michael Thompson (Allen Price and Scarratts) was third, ahead of Ethan Astley (Coffeeliscious) and Matt Grootenboer (Access).
The Coffeeliscious team dominated the division two race where the results was a family affair with Chris Harrison taking the win ahead of Kieran Harrison.
This race saw plenty of breaks and chases with the Harrison duo along with Trent Wiseman (Access) gave the field the slip and held off numerous chase attempts from behind.
Doug Gray (Access) led the chase group over the line for fourth ahead of Adrian McMillan (Coffeeliscious), Jose Pereira (Access), Zac Peters (Allen Price and; Scarratts), Henry Wakeford (Coffeeliscious), Bill Stahlhut Access), Jon Schol (Coffeeliscious), Duncan Miller and Dave Gray (Access).
Allen Price and Scarratts were second on team points by a slender margin over Hanlon Windows however Access Storage hold a healthy lead in the overall team classification.
The Access team have 340 points despite not scoring points on this day due to being the rostered officials team.
Allen Price and Scarratts are now second on the overall classification with 295 points followed by Hanlon Windows (290) and Coffeeliscious (190).
Following his win on this program, Jamie Overton moves into the lead in the individual points classification with 171 points. Doug Gray is second with 161 and followed by Ben Wallis (142), Trent Wiseman (132), Steve Gendek (129) and Cameron Harrison (120).
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
