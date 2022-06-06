South Coast Register
SES calls for help across the Shoalhaven but so far no major damage

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated June 6 2022 - 4:49am, first published 3:30am
BIG BLOW: Nowra has recorded a wind gust of 85 km/h, 78km/h at Point Perpendicular, while down south in Ulladulla the highest so far recorded is 61km/h.

TWENTY Shoalhaven based SES volunteers are responding to 15 requests for assistance across the city, while Endeavor Energy is reporting power outages in a number of areas, with around 3300 customers across the network affected with around 1200 in the Shoajhaven.

