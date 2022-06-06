TWENTY Shoalhaven based SES volunteers are responding to 15 requests for assistance across the city, while Endeavor Energy is reporting power outages in a number of areas, with around 3300 customers across the network affected with around 1200 in the Shoajhaven.
SES Shoalhaven Commander, Chief Inspector Adam Carney said eight requests for help are in the northern Shoalhaven, two in central Shoalhaven and five in southern Shoalhaven.
Advertisement
"Mostly the calls have been for trees and branches etc on roads," he said.
"We have also had calls to a couple of fences that have blown over."
He said approximately 20 volunteers are on the grounds working.
These calls are among 100 the SES is currently undertaking across the South East Zone, with the majority in the Wollongong.
Read more:
While the Shoalhaven has been buffeted by strong winds, constantly between the 30-50km/h range, the wind gusts have been nowhere near as high as to the north in the Wollongong region.
A gust of 85 km/h was recorded in Nowra, 78km/h at Point Perpendicular, while down south in Ulladulla the highest so far recorded is 61km/h.
To the north more than 110km/h has been recorded.
The strong winds are playing havoc with power supplies, with Endeavour Energy saying the Shoalhaven currently has a number of active outages, with around 1200 local customers affected.
Loss of power is being recorded at a variety of areas, but at this stage the majority do seem to be in the Berry area.
There are 225 customers without power in Berry, 95 in Broughton Vale, 55 in Woodhill and 31 in Wattamolla, while Cambewarra also has 31 properties affected.
Further north and Gerroa, in the last hour, has reported power outages to 546 homes.
Wandandian in the south has 188 customers without power, Sussex Inlet 35 and Milton 6.
Endeavour crew are currently making patrols of affected areas and making power safe where necessary.
Trains on the South Coast line between Kiama and Albion Park have resumed.
Advertisement
Trains were earlier replaced by buses due to an earlier tree blocking the track at Shellharbour Junction.
At this stage, as the weather system moves across the state, it also seems to be tracking south down the coast.
A few days of significant wind are expected ahead of us, with severe weather warnings expected to remain in place.
The severe weather warning is for strong west to northwesterly winds associated with a trough that extends across the higher areas of the Alps to central and southeastern NSW coastal regions.
Damaging winds, averaging 70 to 80km/h, with peak gusts to around 110 km/h are possible about the Illawarra district, with Nowra included in the locations which may be affected.
Advertisement
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.