Over the years Caddie has brought joy to thousands of people through her visits to local nursing homes as a therapy dog.
But come Sunday (June 5), the attention will be turned on Caddie the "beautiful" Shih Tzu, as she celebrates her 15th birthday.
In human years that makes her around 105-years-old.
And in typical fashion, her loving owner Di Milne has a "big birthday bash planned".
Di purchased Australian Champion Killian Wun Dreamatatym, affectionately known as Caddie, in Tasmania when she was just a pup.
After a stint in the showring, where she won best in show and was an Australian champion, she had a litter of six puppies before her "wonderful temperament" led her in a new direction.
"She [Caddie] just has the most beautiful temperament," Di said.
"Nothing phases her.
"I watched her one day in the showring and I thought wow she's incredible.
"I saw a news report about Delta therapy dogs being taken into Wollongong Hospital for the first time and I thought Caddie would be perfect for that.
"So we approached Delta and became accredited to be a therapy dog."
Mind you, there were a lot of criterias both Di and Caddie had to meet and pass - 25 of them for Caddie alone.
The pair started their community work at Bupa Berry and for six years she visited the aged care facility every week.
After two and a half years they joined the Red Cross Community Visiting Scheme.
She has also undertaken visits to IRT Greenwell Gardens and Jonathan Rogers House, both in Nowra and has also been the centre of numerous fundraising events over the years.
"We've met some of the most amazing people. And they all loved Caddie," Di said.
"I'd hate to think how many people she has visited over the years.
"They all like to have a chat and a pat. I dress her up and the residents loved it."
She was joined by her son Robert and they made a popular team.
"You can literally see people change when the dogs arrive," Di said.
"Some people we visited were very unwell but you could see them come alive - they sparkled.
"They would reminisce and just love the visits.
"We'd walk in and they'd reach out for a pat.
"But Caddie is special - nothing ever phases her - she'd go in lifts, watch the food trollies as they'd go past and was even part of Anzac Day services at Jonathan Rogers House.
"We've had her airshows at Temora, around fireworks going off at Wagga nothing worries her."
In fact, she made such an impact on one resident in Berry Bupa, who loved and valued Caddie's visits that much, she left a donation to the Red Cross Visitors Scheme in her will.
"Caddie was also a special guest at her funeral service and was given special mention in the eulogy for the joy she brought her."
Caddie and Robert were even nominated and were successful in being named as Shoalhaven Superheroes in the therapy dog section.
They, along with Di and friend Julie Wardell, were among the special guests honored at the presentation evening at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Caddie and Robert (now aged 12) finished their visiting efforts about 12 months prior to what has been a two-year COVID lockdown period in aged care facilities.
"All such visits have ceased due to COVID," Di said.
"No one has been able to go in, which has been a shame, especially for the residents."
And does she think Caddie has missed the visits?
"Typically she's just taken it all in her stride - as usual she just put her head up and took one step after the other," Di said.
"She's doing brilliantly when you consider her age.
"She's the oldest any of my Shih Tzus have reached.
"She's still active, she still loves going to Culburra Beach once a week."
And, of course, she does love to be pampered and brushed - lucky Di is also a dog groomer.
Caddie is the sixth Shih Tzu Di has owned over the years.
All six have been shown and all have won Australian championships, with one, Andrew, even named Supreme Grand Champion.
A crowd of around 30 are expected to help Caddie celebrate her special milestone on Sunday and yes, of course, there will be cake.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
