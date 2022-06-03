South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

'Superhero' Caddie's turning 15

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
June 3 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG BIRTHDAY: Caddie, the well-known Nowra therapy dog will turn 15 on Sunday with her owner Di Milne arranging a birthday bash.

Over the years Caddie has brought joy to thousands of people through her visits to local nursing homes as a therapy dog.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.