South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Wild winds leads to 30 SES call outs, as high tides result in minor flood warning for St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated June 1 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLEAN UP: Around 30 Nowra SES volunteers have been out cleaning up fallen trees and other damage across the northern Shoalhaven. Image: Nowra SES Unit

The Nowra SES Unit was called out to 30 jobs across the northern Shoalhaven on Tuesday evening and Wednesday as wild winds lashed the local area.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.