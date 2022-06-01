The Nowra SES Unit was called out to 30 jobs across the northern Shoalhaven on Tuesday evening and Wednesday as wild winds lashed the local area.
And in the midst of that, a minor flood warning was issued for the St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet areas as high tides impacted the two villages.
Much of the South Coast remains under a severe weather warning Wednesday for damaging winds, with Nowra recording one of the highest wind gusts in the state of 98km/h on Tuesday evening.
However, according to Local Shoalhaven Commander, Chief Inspector Adam Carney the area has "escaped relatively unscathed."
"We had around 30 call outs on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning - the majority for things like trees on roads and powerlines and trees into fences and yards," he said.
"Thankfully, none produced any major damage."
Mr Carney said the majority of the jobs were in the northern Shoalhaven, particularly between Nowra and Berry.
"One of our biggest issues has been trampolines being picked up in the winds," he said.
A number even ended up on rooves of houses.
"We have had reports of lots of trampolines becoming airborne in the strong winds, which is a concern as they can become very dangerous," he said.
"We are asking people to secure their trampolines, either tie them down or flip them over and put weight on them to hold them down."
Mr Carney said 30 volunteers worked through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning to complete the jobs and another cohort of 30 volunteers relieved them around lunchtime.
Even though the winds are suppose to ease later Wednesday afternoon, Mr Carney said more rain and the return of winds was predicted for Saturday.
"We are also preparing for that and I would advise all residents to also make any necessary preparations," he said.
He thanked Shoalhaven City Council and Transport for NSW for their support through the operations.
Further south and high tides and large swells, driven by the winds, also resulted in a minor flood warning being issued for Sussex Inlet and St Georges Basin on Tuesday evening.
"All our catchments are quite full at the moment and the higher tides led to precautionary warning," Mr Carney said.
River levels along the St Georges Basin at Sussex Inlet peaked below the minor flood level (0.90 metres) at 0.82 metres around 9:22pm Tuesday.
The flood warning was lifted Wednesday morning.
Mr Carney again warned residents that due to saturated soils in the local area there was an increased risk of the gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
