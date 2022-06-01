Gifted Bomaderry student Georgie Goodsell is among the 70 NSW recipients of a lifechanging scholarship worth more than $20,000 to help them stay, and excel, in school.
The scholarships are awarded through the Harding Miller Education Foundation, to high potential girls, who are experiencing low socio-economic circumstances.
Advertisement
Kim Harding and Irene Miller, long-term champions of the education of young Australian women and of public education, established the Harding Miller Education Foundation in 2015 to provide high-potential Year 9 girls tools and support.
Georgie, a Bomaderry High School student, said the scholarship will offer real, tangible help.
Read more:
At the end of 2020 her father was diagnosed with two tumours, one being in his brain, which required two major surgeries over the space of a month.
"Due to the type of tumour and surgery my Dad had, he has not been permitted to work in his full time job as a firefighter with Fire and Rescue NSW for 12 months," Georgie said.
"My Mum was also required to dramatically reduce her work hours to care for my Dad as he was recovering."
She said the "emotional and financial strain" on her family has been significant.
"I have a very close relationship with my Dad and this experience was an extremely hard time for me personally, however I still tried my best to stay academically focused," she said.
I applied for the scholarship as a way of potentially taking a small amount of financial burden off my parents for the remainder of my high school education. It will help me reach my academic dreams so I can build a future for myself of making a difference in other peoples' lives.- Georgie Goodsell
"I decided to apply for the scholarship as a way of potentially taking a small amount of financial burden off my parents for the remainder of my high school education.
"It will help me reach my academic dreams so I can build a future for myself of making a difference in other peoples' lives."
Georgie would like to attend university when she finishes school, interested in pursuing a career in neonatal nursing, midwifery or nursing.
During 2021, Georgie recorded great results in English, maths and science.
"Over the duration of 2021, I'm most proud of my overall effort and focus throughout lockdown and homeschooling," she said.
"Although it was challenging at times I found a way to stick to the task and assignments set by the teachers."
She was also proud of receiving a Principal's Award with my semester report over all classes.
Advertisement
Harding Miller Education Foundation Executive Director Cara Varian said the foundation's scholarships provide the girls with a new laptop, high speed internet connections, tutoring, career guidance and support to help cover the costs of uniforms, books and school expenses.
"Where these young women have faced barriers, we are offering them a pathway through school and also potentially to university," Ms Varian said.
"These students have the potential to become leaders in their fields and we hope that the scholarship gives them the support they need to understand and achieve that potential."
Ms Varian said Georgie was one of 162 scholarships winners across Australia this year, including 70 from NSW who were formally recognised at the Harding Miller Sydney Awards Night at The Australian National Maritime Museum on Monday.
Numerous studies show education can be a key to breaking cycles of disadvantage, with some even showing that for every year a young woman stays in school, she can increase her potential future income by 25 per cent.
"Breaking barriers is what drives us at the Harding Miller Foundation, with some 800 young women having been given a scholarship since we started offering them in 2016," Ms Varian said.
Advertisement
"We're pleased and proud to support these talented young women. We really want to encourage them to really believe in themselves and know they are capable of anything they put their minds to."
Applications will soon open for the next round of scholarships, and girls from Year 8 who think they might qualify are encouraged to consider applying.
"If you're a girl in Year 8, who thinks that your lack of computer, internet or mentoring is holding you back from success, we'd love to hear from you," Ms Varian said.
"And, of course, we would love to hear from more generous donors who can help us fund this program and the wonderful outcomes it is driving for young women."
Applications for scholarships for 2023 will open from July 13 and close on September 14.
To find out more information, get involved or support the Harding Miller Education Foundation visit http://www.hardingmillereducationfoundation.org.au
Advertisement
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.