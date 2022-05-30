The Bomaderry RSL Club will go under the hammer this Wednesday, June 1.
The property, at 5-11 Bunberra Street, will go to public auction, on site.
Professionals Nowra and MMJ Real Estate Wollongong announced in late April the location would be going to auction.
Karl Poulton, of Professionals Nowra, said interest in the site, both locally and from further afield, has been "good".
"We've had strong interest in the site," Mr Poulton said.
"Interest has been equality split between local and out of town."
He said the site's B4 Mixed Use Zoning allows for a multitude of applications subject to council approval.
"Options include but are not limited to food and drink premises, childcare, accommodation and shop top housing to name a few," he said.
"The large corner site allows for a multitude of mixed uses.
"It is a wonderful opportunity."
The site boasts three street frontages, offering favourable design options for a future development, while access to existing car parks is from Bunberra and Dalwah Streets.
Zoned B4 Mixed Use, the site is open to a mixture of compatible land uses subject to consent from business, office, residential, retail and other developments such as attached dwellings; boarding houses; centre-based child care facilities; commercial premises; community facilities; educational establishments; entertainment facilities; function centres; group homes; hotel or motel accommodation; information and education facilities; medical centres; multi dwelling housing; passenger transport facilities; recreation facilities (indoor); registered clubs; residential flat buildings; respite day care centres; seniors housing; shop top housing; or tourist and visitor accommodation to name just a few.
The property is scheduled for sale by public auction onsite on Wednesday, June 1 from 5:30pm and online.
For further information contact Karl Poulton, Professionals Nowra on 0401 824 335 or karl.poulton@professionalsnowra.com.au or Travis Machan MMJ Real Estate, Wollongong on 0447 300 800 or travis.machan@mmj.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
