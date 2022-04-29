South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Bomaderry RSL Club to be auctioned June 1

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 29 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MARKET: The Bomaderry RSL Club in Bunberra Street will go to public auction on site on Wednesday, June 1. Image: Supplied

A well-known Bomaderry property is set to go under the hammer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.