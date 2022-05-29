South Coast Register
Warning for damaging winds in South Coast as cold front approaches

Natalie Croxon
Robert Crawford
By Natalie Croxon, and Robert Crawford
Updated May 29 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:14pm
WIND COMING: Damaging winds averaging 70 km/h with gusts in excess of 90 km/h are expected to hit large parts of the South Coast over the next two days.

Damaging winds are set to hit the South Coast on Monday evening as a strong cold front and low pressure system arrive.

