Damaging winds are set to hit the South Coast on Monday evening as a strong cold front and low pressure system arrive.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning that extends across the South Coast and almost the entire state, with winds averaging 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h likely.
The winds are developing over the far west of the state on Monday morning and are expected to arrive on the coast by evening.
Gusty winds are more likely to topple trees and powerlines where the soil is already saturated, especially along elevated terrain.
The strong winds will peak on Tuesday morning and won't ease until late Wednesday.
There is also a gale marine wind warning in force for the Illawarra coast on Monday and Tuesday and a strong wind warning for the Batemans Coast and Eden Coast
The BoM says temperatures will drop significantly in the wake of the front, with temperatures expected to sit below-average for the next week.
The strong winds will also make the days feel much colder.
Nowra and Ulladulla are heading for tops of 15 degrees Monday and Tuesday, and just 13 on Wednesday.
Overnight temperatures will be in single figures, and in Nowra on Friday is predicted to be as low as 4 degrees overnight.
Showers are forecast in the Nowra and Ulladulla Monday afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Showers could continue in the south Tuesday but should ease on Wednesday.
Batemans Bay is heading for 15 degrees Monday, 16 on Tuesday and 15 Wednesday.
A high chance of showers in the Bay on Monday afternoon and into the evening, including the possibility of a thunderstorm.
There is chance of showers near the Victorian border and possible thunderstorms late Tuesday morning and a slight chance of showers in the south on Wednesday.
Further north and Wollongong, Albion Park and Kiama are all forecast to reach tops of 16 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday, and a chilly 14 degrees on Wednesday.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
