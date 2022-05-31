Hey fishos - looking for new fishing spots to try your luck?
Check out the Angler Access page on the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) website for an easy-to-use map showing more than 4000 places to wet a line.
DPI Fisheries has been working with dedicated volunteers from the Council of Freshwater Anglers (www.freshwateranglers.com.au) to compile and verify locations of thousands of sites across inland NSW where rivers, streams and lakes can be legally accessed for fishing, where anglers can fish for native species including Murray cod, golden perch and Australian bass as well as other freshwater sportfish including trout and salmon.
DPI Program Leader Stocking and Fisheries Enhancement Operations, Jim Harnwell said DPI has worked tirelessly with stakeholders over the past six months to fine tune the site and ensure it is user friendly and informative for the general recreational fishing community.
"The website provides recreational fishers an easy-to-use map showing more than 4000 verified sites and finding a new spot to fish is now at the fingertips of any angler with a smartphone and network coverage," he said.
"No need to worry about getting lost while searching for a new spot, as the Angler Access map gives you Google map directions to each fishing spot and the ability to download maps for when you are in an area with no mobile service.
"This online map service is a game changer for our recreational fishing sector and is yet another great example of fishers' fishing fees at work."
Mr Harnwell said the Angler Access map makes it easy to discover fishing spots by allowing anglers to search by species, reserve type, recommended vehicle for access and even suitability for disabled access.
"Over coming months, even more sites will be added to the access map, providing recreational fishers with additional opportunities to explore new and exciting opportunities across our great state," Mr Harnwell said.
"Identifying these fishing spots and securing them for current and future generations is not only extremely beneficial for recreational fishers, but also for the regional businesses that rely on fishing tourism."
When using the access map, always remember that circumstances can change, for example, roads can be closed, land tenure altered and tracks can get overgrown.
"Anglers are reminded when discovering a new fishing spot to always respect private property and obey the fishing rules," Mr Harnwell said.
"We ask that any inaccuracies or comments on how we can improve the map be referred to Fisheries so that we can make the necessary alterations and make fishing more enjoyable for everyone."
For more information about Angler Access, and to view the map, visit the DPI website at https://bit.ly/37uHWuM.
