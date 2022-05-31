South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven to be featured on the national stage

Updated May 31 2022 - 12:16am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Shoalhaven is set to feature on the national stage, with the locally produced "Living on the Coast Shoalhaven Recovers" to be broadcast on the Nine Network.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.