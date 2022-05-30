THERE will be changed traffic conditions for the next month in and around the $342 million new Nowra bridge project.
Motorists are advised of changed conditions, which will include lane closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic conditions, and reduced speeds of 40 km/h while work is carried out on the Nowra Bridge project.
Work will be carried out from Wednesday, June 1 to Thursday, June 30 on sections of the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, and Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge roads.
The work will include lane closures on the existing northbound bridge for utility service installation underneath the bridge and to carry out concrete pours of traffic barriers for the new bridge.
To minimise impacts to road users, and for the safety of workers, some of this work will be done at night between 6pm and 7am, weather permitting.
The underpass on the western side of the southern foreshore will be temporarily closed to remove scaffolding, install lighting and a footpath, between 7am to 6pm for up to four weeks from Tuesday, June 14, weather permitting.
The Nowra Bridge project site will close for the June long weekend from 6pm Friday, June 10 to 7am Tuesday, June 14.
There will be no construction work during this time.
Reduced work zone speed limits will continue to be enforced. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
