There was a buzz of excitement at Shoalhaven High School as the next generation of local robotic whizzes were put to the test.
Local schools, Falls Creek, Greenwell Point and Culburra, partnered with Shoalhaven High at the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology) Lego League event.
Advertisement
The goal was simple - first to build a robot out of Lego - then produce code [instructions using laptops and iPads] that makes the robot work and perform various commands - and then see if their skill allows their robot to solve different tasks on specially designed mission tables.
Students focus on the fundamentals of engineering as they explore real-world problems, all the while learning to design and code and create unique solutions.
Read more:
LEAP Program Coordinator Angie Melville said the local activity was an introduction session.
"The FIRST Lego League is a global program which allows students to learn in a hands-on way, using STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) to produce their robotic projects," she said.
"The students, depending on their age groups, undertake a number of different tasks.
"First is to build their robots out of Lego, with of course, the plan to make it so it can be controlled and respond to commands.
"There is also an innovative side to the project - where each year group is given specific problems to solve. The students have to derive a solution and then build that solution and share the ideas they come up with."
Finally the "core values".
"The program promotes teamwork and encourages students to learn, discovering innovation by thinking outside the box, with an overall eye of thinking how they can change the world," Ms Melville said.
"They gain real-world problem-solving experiences."
FIRST was founded in 1989 by Dean Kamen to inspire youth to get involved in science and technology.
Programs have been developed to cater for a wide range of ages, with FIRST now grown to become an international presence for youth in science and technology.
"The programs are for boys and girls, young and old," Ms Melville said.
Advertisement
"And it's not all serious - we have lots of fun as well."
The Lego Foundation has provided the equipment for the program.
And from the noise in the Shoalhaven High School hall, the program was certainly a hit.
Mind you, you had to be careful where you walked as robot movements were being tested.
"The whole project is about guiding students through learning and exploration using STEM," Ms Melville said.
The students will now take their robots back to their respective schools and continue to refine their projects, before returning in coming months for another inter school competition.
Advertisement
That will be followed by a South Coast region-wide event at Ulladulla in November.
Similar regional competitions are being held across the country.
A number of schools will be selected to represent the South Coast on the national stage.
And from those events, schools can even go on to represent Australia at international competition.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.