Updated May 27 2022 - 5:08am, first published 4:00am
LEADERS: Shoalhaven High Schools Student Representative Council (SRC) for 2022.

SHOALHAVEN High School has held a special morning tea to thank the many community groups, organisations and local businesses that support the school.

Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

