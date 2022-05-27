SHOALHAVEN High School has held a special morning tea to thank the many community groups, organisations and local businesses that support the school.
The morning tea, hosted by the P and C Association, was a way for the school to thank the many local partners, parent/caregivers, community members, organisations and businesses who were associated with the school during 2021.
Shoalhaven High Executive Principal Damien Rees said the school was grateful of the support it receives from the community.
"At Shoalhaven High we believe in educating the whole of the child," he said.
"And that's where our partnerships with the community, through local organisations and businesses is vital in providing opportunities to our students.
"We have great community partnerships and we, as a school, are doing some great things.
"But we couldn't do it without that community support.
"This is just a way of saying thanks to all those groups and also the many parents, caregivers and volunteers who also support the school."
The event also saw the induction of the school's Student Representative Council (SRC) for 2022.
More than 50 students across all years, mainstream and support classes, were inducted as the student's voice for the coming year.
Further showing off some of the school's talented students, the hospitality class catered the event, providing a superb morning tea.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
