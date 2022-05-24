THE Nowra RSL Sub-Branch will be holding its annual ceremony to commemorate Boer War Day this Sunday, May 29.
The ceremony will be held at the Boer War Memorial at Rauch Park in Junction Street, Nowra, between Berry and Osborne streets, at 4pm.
A short service will be held and wreath laying undertaken.
Well-known local bugler Peter Williams will again play The Last Post and Reveille.
Mr Williams plays his Boer War bugle at numerous Anzac Day services throughout the Shoalhaven each year, but the Boer War commemoration takes on special significance for him - his wife, Maz, is a Boer War descendant.
Her grandfather Jackson Hawksby served as a mounted trooper in the Boer War.
Should you wish to lay a wreath, could you please advise the sub-branch in order that you may be added to the wreath laying list.
Any queries contact the RSL Sub-Branch office (next to the Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemen's Club - Junction Street, Nowra), which is open Mondays and Fridays 9-11am. Outside these hours contact office manager, Debby Rayner on 0413 787858.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
