The historic Bridge Tavern Hotel in Nowra is getting a facelift - but it might not be what you expect at this stage.
Demolition work, yes demolition work has started at the site, with a "number of uncharacteristic additions to the existing building" removed.
But the development application, approved by Shoalhaven City Council, says the demolition work will see the historic structure of the original hotel (1887/1924) remain.
And it could just be the first step in a possible redevelopment of the whole site.
Owner Michael Dennis, of M and K Dennis Pty Ltd, said discussions had already been held with council for the possible construction of an apartment block on the prominent Nowra location, incorporating the historic hotel structure, which is listed as having local heritage significance in council's Shoalhaven LEP (Local Environment Plan) 2014.
Mr Dennis also has interests in the Australian Hotel in Nowra and another hotel operation in Shellharbour.
The work will see the demolition of uncharacteristic additions to the existing building at 87 Bridge Road, Nowra, including the former bistro section, enclosed beer garden area and the single storey extension to the west of the 1887 building.
The tavern, which closed in March last year (2021), is understood to have become the target of vandals of late and at times a home for squatters.
The site currently contains a two-storey masonry building with single storey additions to the north and western elevations.
The hotel has undergone numerous additions and alterations since its construction in 1887.
The first significant addition was undertaken in 1924, with the addition of six rooms on the northern side of the original building.
Many other alterations have occurred since 1938, including the addition of a single storey bistro area to the northern side of the building, a single storey extension to western elevation which contained a games room, keg room, kitchen, toilets and cool room, and an enclosed entertainment area/beer garden to the west of the bistro.
It is proposed to retain the 1887/1924 portion of the building, however minor alterations to close openings created by the demolition will be undertaken.
The site, on the corner of Bridge Road and North Street on the fringe of the Nowra CBD is 3271 square metres and is zoned B4 Mixed Use under the provisions of the Shoalhaven LEP 2014.
The application prepared by Cowman Stoddart, said the demolition work would cost around $73,000.
A possible date for any future redevelopment of the site has not been revealed.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
