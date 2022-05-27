South Coast Register
Nowra Show Society announces new visual arts prize

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated May 27 2022 - 4:15am, first published 3:08am
WINNER: Cambewarra porcelain artist Faye Suffolk took out the 2022 Nowra Show Shoalhaven Art Prize with her unglazed porcelain plate depicting Terry "Buster" Bennett.

To celebrate the upcoming 150th Nowra Show in February 2027, the Nowra Show Society has announced a new annual visual arts prize.

