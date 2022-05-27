To celebrate the upcoming 150th Nowra Show in February 2027, the Nowra Show Society has announced a new annual visual arts prize.
Again supported by David and Sue Boyd, from RH Boyd and Son Pty Ltd, the Nowra Show Art Prize will invite entries from all art media.
In the lead up to the 150th Nowra Show celebration, the prize will each year have a different theme which celebrates the diversity and ongoing relationships between the agricultural communities within the Shoalhaven region.
It will also reflect the ongoing and changing agricultural practices of the Shoalhaven region.
The society envisages that come the 150th Show in February 2027 there will be an art exhibition displaying all the winning (and other invited) entries open to the public at an exhibition.
This year's art prize theme was a local identity, and was won by Cambewarra porcelain artist Faye Suffolk, who produced a stunning unglazed porcelain plate portrait of well-known local Terry "Buster" Bennett, who passed away in July last year.
Mrs Suffolk's artwork went on to take out the Standard of Excellence prize at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show and was included in the Stand of Excellence exhibition.
In 2023 the theme is to be "Animals on Shoalhaven Farms".
Artists are invited to enter works which explore the huge variety of primary, secondary and cottage Industries that are abundant within the Shoalhaven.
All media are accepted including: painting, drawing, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics, fibre/textiles, and photography.
All artwork and photography must be framed or mounted and prepared for hanging by single wire or nylon cord placed one third from the top and must be able to support its own weight.
Exhibits must have been completed within the 18 months prior to the 2023 Nowra Show.
Entries forms should be be delivered to the Nowra Showground on Tuesday, February 7 and exhibits to be delivered to the Nowra Showground by Wednesday, February 8, 2023 by noon.
The winning entry in each section will be acquisitive.
There are three sections within the award - adult section: 19 years and above which carries a first prize of $1000; and intermediate section: 13-18 years of age with a first prize of $300; and a junior section: 12 years and under with a first prize of $100.
For further information contact Nowra Show Society secretary Sue Hammond-Warne on 0491 128 900.
The 146th Nowra Show will be on Friday and Saturday, February 10-11, 2023.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
