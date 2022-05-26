South Coast Blaze cruise to dominant victory over The Capital Spirit

The IMB South Coast Blaze flexed their muscles in last night's dominating win over The Capital Spirit, who saw their spirits drained from the tip-off.
The Blaze didn't initially come out scorching as they appeared slightly disjointed to start, throwing several balls over the sidelines.
Luckily their defence was rock-solid from the opening tip, the girls applied strong pressure to every Spirit pass and made it very uncomfortable for their opposition to get into their attacking sets.
Blaze captain Katelyn Anderson provided options in both attack and defence for her team, flexing her skills all over the court.
The Spirit however came out strong leading the Blaze 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.
South Coast responded in the second however, scoring a quick seven straight to open.
Taylah Davies did a mountain of work in both the goal third and in defence on the transverse line.
The teams defensive nucleus did well to keep the Spirit shooters out of the circle, however, they proved their accuracy from distance.
Aisha Bower's strong effort in Goal Defence helped the group to secure a 29-23 lead at halftime.
I don't know what was said at halftime but whatever it was shot a supreme jolt of energy into the Blaze.
They forced the Spirit into a number of turnovers,and converted these defensive possessions into successful offensive conversions.
Shelby Mallon and Kristina Brice connected seamlessly in the circle, feeding each other with confidence.
Abbey McFadden proved to be a force to be reckoned with in attack with strong dodges to lose the Spirit defenders.
At the end of a dominant third term, the Blaze lead 50-35 heading into the final quarter.
The strong unit didn't let up in the fourth either as they continued to hound the Spirit team, forcing mistakes and scoring baskets.
The Blaze's quick ball movement meant the Spirit defenders were unable to keep up as they doubted themselves.
Bower continued to make her presence felt as she was able to secure a number of deflections for her team.
The Blaze walked away with a dominant 80-41 win.
They now sit tied for third place with Central Coast with a record of 5-2.
The U23 Blaze also had an assertive win over the Capital.
They fought off a late push by the Spirit, through a full team effort that allowed them to succeed on both sides of the court.
The U23s won 54-34.and sit in first place tied with Sutherland at 6-1.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
