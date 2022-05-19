South Coast Register

IMB Blaze give GWS Fury something to be angry about with strong win

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
May 19 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYES ON THE PRIZE: The Opens IMB South Coast Blaze huddling before their match against the GWS Fury. Picture: May Bailey/Clusterpix Photography.

Both IMB South Coast Blaze teams came out with something to prove in last nights matches against the GWS Fury.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.