IMB Blaze give GWS Fury something to be angry about with strong win

Both IMB South Coast Blaze teams came out with something to prove in last nights matches against the GWS Fury.
Each walked away with big wins, helping their case to be at the top of the standings when everything is said and done.
The opens side started last night's campaign with strong defense from the jump and worked hard to limit their turnovers.
While they initially started down on the scoreboard, the Blaze remained calm and continued to execute their gameplan.
Co-Captain Taylah Davies came out of the gates firing yet again, appearing to have a role in every single play.
Tegan Holland was crucial early on, picking off a number of key intercepts and helping fuel the momentum that allowed the squad to take a 16-15 lead at the end of the first.
The teams battled back and forth heading towards the half with nothing separating the two strong sides.
Selene Chadrawy put forth a monster effort in shutting down the Fury's attacking end, which limited the oppositions scoring opportunities.
Neither side was able to hold down a substantial lead however as the Blaze found themselves down by just one basket heading into halftime 32-33.
However, coming out of halftime the Blaze put together a dominating third quarter fuelling them to a quick five-goal lead.
They managed to secure a number of Fury turnovers, applying consistent pressure in the defensive end.
Blaze took the lead heading into the fourth quarter of play up 51-44.
They did not take their foot off the gas in the fourth either as they smelt potential victory on the horizon.
The Blaze's ability to quickly transition between attack and defense had the Fury all kinds of flustered as they were unable to contain the teams onslaught on both ends.
The opens walked away with a strong 67 - 56 victory.
The team currently sits comfortably in fourth place with a record of 4-2, trailing Central Coast, ERNA and North Shore who are all tied with a record of 5-1.
The U23 Blaze also put together a monster win over the Fury.
Their strong defense and fantastic overall play Bronnee Loy in the mid-court propelled the squad to a massive 56-39 victory.
This win puts them in first place with a strong record of 5-1. With Sutherland and UTS right behind them with the same record.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
