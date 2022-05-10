Both Blaze sides brought the heat in a much needed victory against the Sapphires.
With point differential the only two things separating the Blaze from the top four, the Blaze were looking to come out big.
The matchup was tightly contested for the full sixty minutes with neither side showing any sign of slowing down.
Physicality and composure were the two key aspects to the Blaze pulling off a gutsy clutch win 47-44 to establish their spot as serious premiership contenders.
Both teams limped out of the gate to start the match with nerves obviously playing a factor. McFadden and Davies showed great leadership and calmed the girls, helping the Blaze get out to a 10-9 start in the first.
The Blaze put forth a fantastic defensive clinic which put pressure on the Sapphires who struggled in their transitions from defense to attack.
However the Sapphires were still playing a strong game, taking a two-goal lead early in the second quarter.
The Blaze were unfazed however as they continued to play their game and stay right in the match.
Turnovers on both sides was the catalyst for the back and forth affair, however the Blaze were able to push forward cutting what was a five point lead to just three heading into halftime.
The Sapphires lead going into the break 19-21.
They continued to apply pressure to the Blaze, scoring two quick goals to start the third quarter.
However, the Blaze yet again remained composed and fought back to knot the game at 43-all, with both sides refusing to give the other any breathing room as they went back and forth in the final quarter of play,
A costly missed shot by the Sapphires and a crucial intercept by the lighting quick Tegan Holland, allowed the Blaze to regain possession as the clock continued to wind down.
The ball was passed back and forth until the Blaze were able to gain a two-goal lead in the final seconds, securing a huge win off the back of a monumental effort by the whole team.
The U23s sat in second place heading into their match, eyeing off the top spot. The side also saw a back and forth game against a strong Sapphires team but were able to pull of a close win, winning 42-38 as they sit just behind the Sutherland Stingrays heading into the next round.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
