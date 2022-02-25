newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you are a netball nut and want to see just how far the sport can take you then why don't you set yourself a challenge and trial for the South Coast Blaze Talent Identification Program (TIP). The IMB South Coast Blaze is one of Australia's top netball development programs. Its focus is to develop the age range of 14 to 18-year-old male and female athletes to be the best and most skilled netball players they can be. READ MORE: This program is available to the NSW South Coast as well as Far South Coast Regions, South West Sydney, and Macarthur regions as well as Eurobodalla, the Sapphire Coast, Southern Highlands and Southern Tablelands. The groups spread is massive, and as a result, talented netball players from across the regions finally have access for an event to showcase their skillsets. "We created TIP to help develop local players into future elite netball players," said South Coast Blaze Board Member and TIP Coordinator, Michelle Harvey. "It provides them with an opportunity to train with other talented players and receive specialist coaching in a high performance environment. Last year we saw so many great players develop," she said. Trials will be held on Sunday March 6 at the Sports Hub at the University of Wollongong from 10am - 1pm. "For this year's trials, we are looking for passionate netball players who want to challenge themselves and gain new skills," Ms Harvey said. Successful selections from the trial to the junior and senior TIP squads will be coached across eight two-hour sessions for professional coaches. Trial registrations will close Friday March 4. For more information visit https://southcoastblaze.com.au/talent-identification-program/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/0d07d07c-a035-44f4-94e2-6825da172749.jpeg/r1_177_3454_2128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg