Seventeen years on and the "Big Husky" Triathlon festival has no indication of slowing down. The Huskisson Triathlon has grown to become one of Australia's most beloved 'Long Course' events, drawing athletes from all around Australia as a result of the scenic location and fantastic trails. READ MORE: The are a number of different races across the Friday through Sunday event with a mixture of free and paid races. Friday will see a free Aquathon followed by an Ocean Swim in the afternoon. Tomorrow, Saturday (February 26) will begin with a fun run followed by a kids triathlon, super sprint and sprint events. The biggest of all the days will be Sunday with an anticipated 4000 athletes participating in the festivities. The day will start with the classic triathlon, which is seen as the perfect middle ground event where athletes will swim a kilometre, bike 60 kilometres and finally run 10 kilometres. While not for the faint of heart, the atmosphere makes the event well worth the entry. The two biggest events of the weekend however is the Ultimate Triathlon and Aquabike races which are both world qualifying events for the 2022 Multisport World Champs, 2022 World Triathlon Champs Abu Dhabi, and 2023 Multisport World Champs Ibiza. The Ultimate Triathlon will consist of 1.9 kilometre swim, a 90 kilometre bike-ride and 21.1 kilometre run. Set on the shores of Jervis Bay Marine Park in Huskisson, the event will showcase some of Australia's best athletes taking on the tough event. The Aquabike, is essentially the same layout as a long course but without the run, so it's still a tall task but one that helps people to compete without having to engage in a contact activity like running. While Noosa technically holds the title for the world's biggest triathlon with over 8000 competitors, it's cancellation the past two years means that Huskisson as of right now holds the crown for the world's biggest triathlon. So come get involved and help Husky to continue to hold the crown for as long as possible. All information can be found on their website https://www.eliteenergy.com.au/event/ultimate-husky/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/e696f3e9-7a48-43a2-a269-dd0e0cc96197.jpg/r0_77_1499_924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg