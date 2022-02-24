newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Australia's newest art destination, Bundanon, is set to open it's doors with a First Peoples-led festival, IMPULSE. Bundanon as an arts hub is hard to define. The 1000 hectare property is a wildlife sanctuary, an art museum, a learning centre and an overall gift to the Australian people. The diverse array of experiences that can be had at this location means every visitors journey will be different. READ MORE: IMPULSE will include a program of live music, workshops, talks and art and is set to be a can't miss event. It will celebrate the stories and culture of Bundanon in both a modern and ancient sense, and aim to bring together the community as a whole. Bundanon's inaugural exhibition, From Impulse to Action, centers around the creative energy of experimentation. It will feature work from Australian contemporary artists across a range of disciplines. There are a number of prominent musical artists set to perform at IMPULSE including Milesha, Nooky and Kee'ahn. "We are delighted to be celebrating the opening of Bundanon's new Art Museum and Bridge with a First Peoples-led festival with artmaking, performances and headline acts Milesha, Nooky and Kee'ahn," Bundanon Chief Executive Officer, Rachel Kent said. Milesha, is an R'n'B artist who hails from the small Aboriginal community of Woorabinda in Queensland. Her performance comes off the back of her successful debut collection of songs Nyaaringu in 2020. Nowra born Nooky is a strong voice in the Australian music scene. The proud Yuin rapper, producer and radio host has been a champion for black excellence for over a decade. "Music is where I let the warrior come out and protect myself," he said. "I had to fight the pain and turn it into supreme confidence." Kee'ahn is a proud Kuku Yalanjii, Jirrbal, Zenadth Kes song woman. Through blending the genres of R&B and Pop, she aims to honour her name and ancestors through her soulful music. Talks at the festival will be presented by Nooky, Uncle Steve Russell, Aunty Julie Freeman and Clive Freeman and Gadhungal Murring. Bundanon will have a shuttle bus operating between Nowra, Bomaderry Station, North Nowra and Bundanon. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through Bundanon's website https://www.bundanon.com.au/whats-on/impulse-festival/ Doors will open Saturday March 5 at 2pm and run to 9pm. So come together and celebrate the opening of Bundanon.

