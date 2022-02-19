news, latest-news,

Berry's Boongaree nature park has been a monumental success, but this major popularity has highlighted a significant issue. Where are we supposed to park? Shoalhaven locals have recently brought the issue to light after a number of their own personal experiences dealing with the park at the peak of it's popularity. "I'm not an opposer; like many oldies. I'm glad it encourages families to come down from Sydney - our 11 and 7 year olds love it. It's a great concept but it's been damned by lousy planning," one local Berry resident said. The $6.5 million project was a collaboration between Berry Rotary and Shoalhaven City Council with funding from state and federal governments, with funds being raised since 2014 to get the project of the ground. To say the park has been successful would be an understatement with the park being consistently packed every weekend since its initial opening. It is this success however that has highlighted the major issue of parking at the park. With only 30 parking spaces available and more than a hundred cars on site regularly, it does not sufficiently cater for the popularity of the park. "The opening weekend saw hellish traffic with cars piled up on verges and far down on North Street making the road effectively one-way," the local resident said. On a visit today, the park was absolutely teeming with happy children and parents which was a great sight to see but the parking issue was very clear with cars parked bumper to bumper all along the verge and as far as the eye could see up the street. "One elderly North Street resident was in tears when she was telling us how cars had effectively parked her in. With her not being able to leave her house for over an hour," the local resident said. Boongaree is being delivered in seven stages, with future works including a new skate park and pump track with construction commencing later this year, a dog park and improvements to the sporting facilities. The website states that there will be "ample parking on-site for daily visitors and major events" once all parts are completed. For now "visitors may need to utilise on-street parking in the neighbouring streets or formal Council car parks in the Berry township." The success of the park however has highlighted that the current parking facilities are insufficient to cater to the traffic the park is creating. With Saturday and Sunday sport already driving significant human traffic to the site, the new park has now just highlighted how significant the issue of parking is. "If this was any other commercial development such as a Woolworths, there is no way they'd be allowed to get away with such inadequate parking," they said. "Given the parking shortfall has been exposed within weeks of opening, Council should fast track the construction of all car parking that's provided for in the Master Plan." To stay up to date on this project and for further information on Boongaree, including the Master Plan and Staging Plan, visit https://getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/berry-district-park

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/d85baae8-f553-4c60-8f96-d9658752f687.jpg/r0_16_1027_596_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg