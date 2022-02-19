news, latest-news,

Phil McDonald's steely determination came to the fore as he took whatever punch COVID-19 threw at him recently. He was up against the ropes and facing a TKO but a more important bout was in the back of his mind and so be boxed on. Phil is now back in training for the Jim McDonald Memorial Event is set to be held at Ulladulla's Dunn Lewis Centre on Saturday, April 2 and he is primed for a world record attempt. The event is named in honour of Phil's dad Jim, who like his son, was committed to community and helping others. Jim McDonald suffered a stroke and never fully recovered. "It was at this point I thought, as I had always wanted to do this 150 rounds of sparring and decided why don't I do it in honour of dad and raise money for the Stroke Foundation," Phil told Australian Community Media late last year. Phil is now back in training, after his bout with COVID-19, under the guidance of Taran Gauld from Milton's Complete Health and Performance, and is looking forward the event. "The world record I'm attempting is boxing for 150 straight rounds against sparring partners," Phil said. A who's who of the Australia boxing fraternity are coming down to support him. The likes of Tim and Nikita Tszyu, Darragh Foley, Harry Garside, Tommy Brown, along with former world champions Sam Soliman, Sakio Bika and Renold Quinlan will take part. Even NSW State of Origin star Josh "The Fox" Ado Carr will all be putting the gloves on. "There will be proper referees in there and ringside doctors," Phil said. Members of the public can donate now - at Phil McDonald Power of Community on Facebook. Meanwhile, Phil does not mind saying that COVID-19 packed a mean punch. He could not get out of bed for a few days and this was just three weeks ago. "I was actually scared, to be honest," Phil said openly about COVID-19. "I am a fit and strong guy but the fact that I am 60-years-of-age I thought 'bugger me' - is this going to derail everything? Am I going to go downhill and will I be able to train after this?" were some of the questions going around in his head. He thought he may even have to call the entire event off. Phil did have to call off a fundraiser dinner he had planned for this month because of COVID-19. However, Phil has put COVID-19 down for the count and he is now back in training. Taren watched Phil's return to training and said the first week back you could tell the COVID-19 recovery process was an ongoing one. "Last Friday was the first session we got back to where he normally was," Taren said. He trains 20 hours a week and that is on top of all the physical work he does as a builder. Phil talks about his dad Jim with great respect - and rightly so. "He was just a bloke for his whole 82-years who deadset led by example," Phil said. "Dad was a very generous bloke and everyone who met him loved him and my mum Pat. "At 81-years-of-age people were still knocking on his front door saying 'Jimmy I just got this little job' and dad would go up and have a look - he could not say no." Taran, from the background, added "just like you Phil" meaning that father and son are similar "salt of the earth" people. Family is a key part of Phil's life and he can't wait until April 2. He wants to make his family and friends proud. "I get a frog in my throat when I talk about it - because honestly, it means so much to me to honour my dad and continue his legacy which is to lead by example," he said. His children, grandchildren and mum Pat will all be in his corner cheering him on.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/78291124-bd7e-4f1c-b5bc-da3ea8ebd94f.jpeg/r0_42_959_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg